Czech Olympics Committee head happy with result of Winter Games

Daniela Lazarová
25-02-2018
The head of the Czech Olympics Committee Jiří Kejval has expressed satisfaction with the Czech team’s performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Mr. Kejval said that in view of the health problems that plagued Eva Samková and Martina Sáblíková and prevented Gabriela Koukalová from taking part in the games, the outcome was beyond his expectations. The

Czech Republic picked up seven medals, two of them gold, which rank the country overall 14th .

