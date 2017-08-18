Czech officials condemn Barcelona attack

Czech politicians have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Barcelona which killed 13 people and injured over a hundred others. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, in which a driver ploughed a van into a crowd on Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas. Prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on his Twitter account that it was another outrageous attack on innocent people. “I feel compassion for the victims' families and I wish a quick recovery to those injured,” Sobotka tweeted. Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek has also condemned the attack, saying that while no security measures were 100-percent reliable, it was good to keep reinforcing them.