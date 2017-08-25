Czech nationals abroad can vote in over 100 polling stations

Czech nationals abroad who want to vote in October’s parliamentary elections will be able to cast their ballot at 109 polling stations the world over, according to information released by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

People living abroad can register to vote at their respective embassy and should do so no later than September 10th.

Czechs who will be abroad at the time of the vote will need to get an election pass before leaving the country. The elections are scheduled for Friday, October 20th and Saturday October 21st.