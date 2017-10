The Czech National Library has purchased a prayer book from 1655 at an auction in London. The price was 148,000 crowns (approximately 5,700 euros), the National Library’s spokeswoman, Irena Maňáková, told the Czech News Agency on Tuesday.

The valuable manuscript, which also served as a diary, belonged to Anna Kateřina Karbanová from Volšany, a daughter of a Prague noble man and city councillor.