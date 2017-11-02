Czech National Bank raises basic rate by 0.25 percentage points

The Czech National Bank hiked interest rates on Thursday by 0.25 percentage points to bring the basic rate to 0.5 percent.

It’s the second rate hike this year following a previous one in August. That was the first rate increase since 2008.

The latest move had been widely predicted by economists. There are also expectations that the bank could follow up with a further rate rise this year and at the start of 2018 faced with a booming domestic economy.