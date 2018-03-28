Czech national anthem gets new arrangements

New versions of the Czech national anthem got their first public airing on Wednesday in the building of the Czech Radio in Prague. The new arrangements were created by composer Miloš Bok at the initiative of the Czech Olympic Committee.

According to the initiators, the Czech national anthem, which was composed by František Škroup in 1834, should sound more dignified and patriotic. The four different arrangements of the anthem, entitled Kde domov můj? or Where is My Home? were recorded last December by the Prague Symphony Orchestra.