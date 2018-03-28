Czech national anthem gets new arrangements

New versions of the Czech national anthem got their first public airing on Wednesday in the building of the Czech Radio in Prague. The new arrangements were created by composer Miloš Bok at the initiative of the Czech Olympic Committee.
According to the initiators, the Czech national anthem, which was composed by František Škroup in 1834, should sound more dignified and patriotic. The four different arrangements of the anthem, entitled Kde domov můj? or Where is My Home? were recorded last December by the Prague Symphony Orchestra.
Prague transit stops start of massive project for US student
“Permanent traveller” Koudelka returns to Prague with major exhibition
Political scientist: Prague has become a hub for Russian operations in broader Central Europe
US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s visit to Prague seen as impulse for Czech-American relations
Czech PM: Prague likely to expel number of Russian diplomats over nerve agent incident