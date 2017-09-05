Czech mum to defend her parental rights in Strasbourg

Czech mother of two Eva Michalakova who was stripped of her parental rights by a Norwegian court two years ago has filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The children were taken from their parents in 2011 on suspicion of child abuse. Although no charges were pressed against either of them, Eva Michalakova was stripped of her parental rights and forbidden all contact with her two boys, now aged eight and twelve. All her appeals in Norway were rejected.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has said that it is ready to support Michalakova if the case is heard in Strasbourg.