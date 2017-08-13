Czech mountaineer dies at Mont Blanc .

Ruth Fraňková
13-08-2017
A Czech mountaineer fell to his death at Mont Blanc in France on Saturday. The accident happened while he and his two fellow climbers were descending the Goûter Couloir, a popular access route to Europe's highest mountain. The 42-year-old Czech plummeted several hundred metres down the corridor and was killed instantly. According to the french daily Le Dauphiné Libéré, he wasn't using a rope

 
