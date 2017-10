A Czech motorist, alleged to have caused a fatal head-on collision near Nelahozeves near Mělník, has died in hospital.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening, when the motorist, driving a Škoda Superb, allegedly crossed a solid line, into the oncoming lane to try to pass a slower vehicle.

The accident took place in an area where visibility was poor.

A 31-year-old mother of two in the other car, a Kia, was killed instantly; her children suffered serious injuries and are in hospital.