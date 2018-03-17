Czech ministers deny country is source for nerve agent used in British attack

Czech foreign minister Martin Stropnický has refuted Russian claims that the nerve agent believed to have been responsible for injuries to a former double agent and his daughter in Britain could have come from the Czech Republic.

Russia’s foreign ministry named the Czech Republic along with Slovakia, Britain, Sweden, and the United States as possible sources of the nerve agent used in the attack.

Stropnický said the Russian accusation was an example of how information could be manipulated.

Czech defence minister Karla Šlechtová also hit back at the Russian claims pointing out that Prague was a long time signatory of international conventions banning the use of such nerves gases.

Britain has said Russia is probably responsible for the attack on the former Russian double agent and his daughter that took place in Salisbury.