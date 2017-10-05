Czech minister: EU free movement of workers directive should be adopted within weeks

The Czech Republic should transport the EUs free movement of workers directive into its legislation within a matter of weeks, the minister for legislation and human rights Jan Chvojka said in response to the ECs announcement it would take the Czech Republic to court over its failure to do so. Chvojka said the legislation still needed to win approval in the Senate and would be signed into law by the president, a process expected to take just a few weeks.

The Czech Republic could face sanctions over its failure to transport the directive into its national legislation. The regulation was to enter into force at the latest by May 2016. The commission has proposed that the Czech Republic pay 33,510 euros per day until it adopts the directive into law.