Czech minimum wage raised by 11 percent

The government decided at its meeting on Monday to raise the minimum wage by 1,200 crowns, or 11 percent, to 12,200 crowns a month from the start of January. The final decision represents a compromise between the increase of 1,500 crowns sought by unions and the 800 which employers pushed for. Employers have cautioned though against further significant rises in future years. The government estimates that after the increase the minimum wage should amount to 40.5 percent of the average wage in the country.