Czech military hardware seen in Azerbaijan video despite embargo

Czech-made military hardware has appeared in a promotional video for the Azerbaijani army, despite the fact that the Czech Republic has an official embargo against supplying such products to the country, Hospodářské noviny reported on Tuesday. The items in question are the DANA artillery piece and the RM-70 rocket launcher.

A spokesperson for the Azerbaijani army said it had acquired the equipment from the Czech Republic. Its producer, Czechoslovak Group, says it adhered to all laws and regulations regarding sales. The Czech authorities and secret services are looking into the matter, Hospodářské noviny said.