Czech MEPs condemn Spanish police action in Catalonia

Several Czech MEPs have condemned the violence used by Spanish police to try and prevent a referendum in Catalonia over independence on Sunday.

MEPS Pavel Svoboda, Kateřina Konečná and Stanislav Polčák, representing different parties, said on public broadcaster Czech Television that police had overstepped the mark and the European Commission should condemn their action.

Deputy chairman of the European Parliament, Pavel Telička, said on his Twitter account that there was no excuse for police reverting to pre-1989 [former Soviet bloc] methods.

Spanish police tried to disrupt voting, often using violence against voters and those at polling stations. The Spanish government says the vote was unconstitutional and has refused to accept the outcome.