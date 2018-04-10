Czech men to face Hungary in playoffs for Davis Cup World Group

The Czech men’s tennis team will face Hungary in playoffs for the elite World Group in the Davis Cup. The draw took place on Tuesday, three days after the Czechs earned a place in the decider after overcoming Israel in Ostrava. The clash will get underway in Hungary on 14 September. The Czech Republic won the Davis Cup in 2012 and 2013, though the stars of that team are no longer representing the country.
