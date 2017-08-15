The Czech Medical Chamber has warned that many regional hospitals are taking exceptional steps to cut services due to a combination of staff holidays and shortages of sisters and doctors. The chamber says around 500 sisters are lacking across the country with a shortage of doctors mainly in the Ústí and Plzeň regions. Beds have been closed in some hospitals and the hours of some services cut to a minimum, it added. The Ministry of Health reacted by saying there is no threat at the moment to patient safety. Sisters and doctors wages are due to go up in January but some locals have a persistent problem attracting doctors and sisters even after offering bonuses for working at some hospitals.