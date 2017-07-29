Czech medical cannabis for local buyers is likely to be more expensive than last year’s price of 100 crowns/gramme, according to public broadcaster Czech Television. Czech producer Elkoplast Slušovice, the sole local company that has tendered to continue supplies, has warned the state agency for the control of drugs of its intention to increase prices. Company bosses told the broadcaster the price should be twice as high. Dutch supplies for the Czech market are currently priced at 300 crowns/gramme. The agency, the SÚKL, will rule in the following week on the price rise.