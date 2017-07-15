Police in Thailand arrested a Czech man wanted by Interpol on fraud charges in the Czech Republic, the daily Bangkok Post wrote on Saturday. The 42-year-old Radek Juříček from Vsetín was allegedly hiding in the Thailand for three years. According to the daily, the man had cheated a company in the Czech Republic by falsifying documents, causing damage worth 1.5 million euros to the firm. He was arrested on Koh Samui island in the south of the country on Friday, after being alerted by the Czech Embassy in Thailand. After the arrest, the suspect was taken to the Immigration Bureau before being handed over to Interpol.