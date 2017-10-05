Czech lower house speaker: Slovakia can serve as an example

Slovakia can serve as an example to the Czech Republic as regards adoption of the euro and the growth of the minimal wage, the speaker of the Czech lower house Jan Hamáček said on an official visit to Slovakia on Thursday.

Mr. Hamáček also praised the excellent relations between the two neighbor states, saying they were the best in history. It seems we needed to break-up in order to meet again in the European Union, Hamáček told reporters in Bratislava.

The speaker of the Slovak lower house Andrej Danko noted that the two countries had a great deal in common and faced similar problems.