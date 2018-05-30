Czech lawmakers bury wider funeral service ad ban

Chris Johnstone
30-05-2018
Czech lawmakers on Wednesday defeated a proposal to widen an advertising ban on funeral services to the surroundings of hospitals and social and health centres.

The ban was proposed by Christian Democrats who wanted the advertising ban to apply to a half kilometre zone surrounding facilities. Bans on funeral parlours advertising their services already apply to Czech hospitals themselves. The Christian Democrats argue such advertising is unethical and insensitive.

Opponents of the proposal said the move was impractical and would be difficult to police. They added that some hospitals were in any case sited right next door to cemeteries where such ads are allowed.

