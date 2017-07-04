The price of Czech farm land continued to rise in the second quarter of the year according to the webserver and price calculator, Farmy. CZ. Prices rose by around 4.0 percent in the second quarter compared with the first. That followed on from an 8.0 percent rise in the first quarter. One of the factors fuelling the rise is the continued availability of loans for land prices, the server said. Czech land prices are reckoned to be very cheap compared with those in Western Europe.