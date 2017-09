A Czech national, who was kidnapped by terrorists in Libya in 2015, was probably murdered soon after the abduction, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Czech, along with his Austrian colleague, were employees of the Maltese-Austrian company VAOS. They were among a group of nine foreign workers, who were kidnapped by Islamic State militants in an attack on an oil-field in Libya. According to the latest findings, they were murdered shortly after the kidnapping.