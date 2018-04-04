Czech justice minister says alleged Russian hacker represented significant security risk

Czech justice minister Robert Pelikan has said the alleged Russian hacker Yevgenij Nikulin was judged by local security services to be a major security risk in the Czech Republic.

Speaking on Czech Radio Wednesday, Pelikan said that there was no reason he delay his extradition to the United States as soon as possible. Pelikan did not want to detail the precise risks but said that there significant interests that did not want to see him handed over to the US authorities.

The decision to extradite Nikulin was taken March 30 after legal procedures in the Czech Republic were completed. Both Russia and the US had asked for his extradition.

Nikulin is accused in the US of hacking a series of social sites and corporations, including LinkedIn. He was detained in Prague in October 2016 after a tip off from US authorities.