Czech judoka Krpalek wins gold in China

Daniela Lazarová
02-07-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech judoka Lukas Krpalek, the reigning Olympic champion in the men’s 100 plus kilogram weight division, has won gold at the Grand Prix judo competition in China. It is his second gold in this category to which he only advanced at the start of this year. Krpalek originally considered withdrawing from the competition due to severe back pain.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 