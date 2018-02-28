Czech journalist gets police protection after Slovak reporter’s murder

A Czech journalist has been placed under police protection in connection with the case of the Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak, who was assassinated late last week.

According to the weekly Respekt, Pavla Holcová of the Czech Centre for Investigative Journalists, had been cooperating with Ján Kuciak on his last article, which links the Italian mafia to high level political corruption in Slovakia.

Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová were found shot dead in their home on Sunday. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has offered a one million euro reward for anyone who comes forward with information about their murder.