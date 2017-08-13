Czech javelin throwers Jakub Vadlejch and Petr Frydrych threw personal bests of 89.73 and 88.32 respectively to take silver and bronze at the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday. Vadlejch finished only 16 centimetres behind Germany's Johannes Vetter, who topped the podium.
