Czech javelin throwers take silver and bronze at World Athletics Championships

Ruth Fraňková
13-08-2017
Czech javelin throwers Jakub Vadlejch and Petr Frydrych threw personal bests of 89.73 and 88.32 respectively to take silver and bronze at the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday. Vadlejch finished only 16 centimetres behind Germany's Johannes Vetter, who topped the podium.

 
