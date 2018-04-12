Czech international train traffic disrupted by sheep collision

Train traffic on one of the main Czech routes between Prague and Plzeň was disrupted Thursday when an express train to Munich ploughed into dozens of sheep.

The incident happened on the stretch of line between Zdice and Hořovice. None of the passengers were injured.

Traffic on the same route was disrupted a few years ago when a goat fell from cliffs near Beroun onto electric lines alongside the track. It did not survive.

 
 
 
 
 
 
