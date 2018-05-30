Czech interior ministry report says SPD party similar to extreme right

Chris Johnstone
30-05-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech parliamentary party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) of leader Tomio Okamura expresses itself in a way similar to extreme right wing parties and share many views with them, according to a report into extremism by the Ministry of Interior.

The report was leaked early on Wednesday by the news server Aktualne.cz before having been given final approval by the interior minister or undergoing consultations with other ministries. Representatives of the SPD party said it was scandalous that parts of the report had come out in this way and denounced it as a move to discredit the party.

Freedom and Direct Democracy won 22 seats in last year’s elections to the 200-seat lower house making it jointly the third biggest party in parliament. It ran on an anti-immigrant, anti-EU platform.

Related articles
Andrej Babiš, photo: Filip Jandourek

Czech Republic to get PM by mid-June, government less certain

In an exclusive interview for Czech Television, President Miloš Zeman on Monday announced his intention to appoint ANO leader Andrej…
Jiří Zimola, photo: CTK

Stumbling blocks emerge in Czech government talks

Talks to pave the way for a Czech government almost six months after elections have hit some new obstacles. The junior partner in a…
Jan Hamáček, photo: CTK

Social Democrats tight-lipped after talks on renewing negotiations with ANO

Representatives from ANO and the Social Democratic Party met on Monday to discuss the possibility of renewing talks on forming a viable…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 