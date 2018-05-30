Czech interior ministry report says SPD party similar to extreme right

The Czech parliamentary party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) of leader Tomio Okamura expresses itself in a way similar to extreme right wing parties and share many views with them, according to a report into extremism by the Ministry of Interior.

The report was leaked early on Wednesday by the news server Aktualne.cz before having been given final approval by the interior minister or undergoing consultations with other ministries. Representatives of the SPD party said it was scandalous that parts of the report had come out in this way and denounced it as a move to discredit the party.

Freedom and Direct Democracy won 22 seats in last year’s elections to the 200-seat lower house making it jointly the third biggest party in parliament. It ran on an anti-immigrant, anti-EU platform.