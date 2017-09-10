Czech interior minister rejects criticism over migrant quotas

Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has rejected criticism from Brussels that the Czech Republic had failed to meet its EU obligations by refusing to take in the migrants allotted to it under the mandatory quota redistribution system.

In a letter to the EU commissioner for migration, minister Chovanec said the Czech Republic was helping in other ways and was one of the most active countries in doing so.

He noted that since 2015 the Czech Republic had sent 68 experts to the so called hotspots to help with the registration of refugees, over 5,000 Czech police officers have helped protect the borders of Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia and other states and the Czech Republic has sent 640 million crowns in aid to Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon to help deal with the migrant crisis.