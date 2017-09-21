Czech institute tests prototype to down drones

The Military Technical Institute (VTÚ) says that it has developed a prototype device which can bring down drones out of the sky.

The device uses a type of net which is shot out over the drone to bring it down. The device was being tested this week with a view to start production next year.

The problem of drones invading space at airports or being sighted over prisons in the Czech Republic has become an increasing one in the country.

Around 500 drones are registered in the Czech Republic but around twice that number are believed to be operational.