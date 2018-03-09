Czech inflation drops to 1.8 percent in February

The pace of Czech inflation slowed in February to an annual 1.8 percent, down from January’s 2.2 percent, according to the Czech Statistical Office. That is the lowest annual rate of inflation since November 2016.

Among the main factors depressing higher inflation were a slowdown in prices of many food items and drinks. Phone services also became cheaper. Some of the biggest price rises over the month were for utilities and rents of flats and other accommodation.

The Czech central bank has a target inflation rate of 2.0 percent.