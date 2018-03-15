Czech industrial production up 5.5 percent in January

15-03-2018
Czech industrial production rose by 5.5 percent in January, according to figures released by the Czech Statistical Office. The increase was 0.6 percent compared with Dec ember.

New orders were 3.4 percent higher compared with a year earlier.

The biggest contribution to the production increase was manufacturing of cars, machinery and equipment, and electrical goods.

 
 
 
