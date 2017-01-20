News Czech in Thailand accused of spreading HIV to be deported next week

20-01-2017 09:26 | Ruth Fraňková

A Czech man accused of knowingly spreading the HIV virus, who was arrested in Thailand this week, will be handed over to an immigration office in Bangkok on Friday, the daily Bangkok Post has written. According to the Thai police, quoted by the daily, he will be handed over to Czech authorities next Tuesday. Zdeněk Pfeifer, who is 49, is wanted in the Czech Republic on charges of not informing dozens of male lovers that he had HIV; at least three contracted the disease. Thai police said Mr. Pfeifer had been on the island of Phuket on a tourist visa that expired in 2015.

Smog alert declared across Czech Republic 20-01-2017 09:27 | Ruth Fraňková Meteorologists have declared a smog alert in Prague and seven other regions of the Czech Republic, where more than double the permissible limit for airborne dust particles have been recorded. People with chronic lung-related problems and heart condition as well as elderly people and children have been recommended to limit outdoor physical activities. Authorities in Prague have also appealed to drivers to curb their travels, one of the major factors behind the increased pollution levels. If the situation worsens, they are ready to ask the biggest polluters to temporarily scale down production.

Czech cinemas report record audience figures 19-01-2017 17:20 | Ruth Fraňková Attendance at Czech cinemas last year was at the highest level since 1993, according to figures released on Thursday by the Union of Film Distributors. Czech cinemas attracted over 15.6 million viewers in 2016, with domestic films taking 30 percent slice of overall attendance. The Czech fairy tale Anděl Páně 2 attracted the highest number of visitors, over one million, since its premiere in November.

Senate approves anti-smoking bill 19-01-2017 15:20 | Ruth Fraňková The Senate has approved a bill that should introduce a broad ban on smoking in pubs and restaurants. The vote was preceded by a five-hour long heated debate in the upper house, with numerous efforts to modify the ban. According to Health Minister Miloslav Ludvík, the bill is a vital step in protecting public health and particularly that of the young generation which frequently tops the European ladder in tobacco and alcohol abuse. If the draft bill is signed by the president it should come into force in May of this year.

Weather 19-01-2017 15:04 | Ruth Fraňková The current spell of cold weather is expected to continue for the next few days, with night time temperatures dropping down to -20 degrees Celsius. Friday is expected to see clear skies and daytime highs ranging between -5 and -1 degrees Celsius.

Damková becomes first Czech in FIFA Referees Committee 19-01-2017 14:02 | Ruth Fraňková Former football referee Dagmar Damková has become a member of FIFA Referees Committee for the next four years. Damková, who is 42, holds the same post in the UEFA, in charge of European women’s football refereeing. Dagmar Damková is regarded as one of the best female referees in the world. In 2011, she became the first woman to officiate in the Czech men’s first division. She also refereed the 2008 Olympics women’s final and the 2009 UEFA Women’s Euro final.

Sparta Prague fans banned from Europe League tie against Rostov 19-01-2017 13:30 | Ruth Fraňková Europe’s football authority, UEFA, has banned Sparta Prague fans from the away leg of their Europa League match against Rostov. As well as the ban on travelling fans, Sparta will also have to pay a fine of 45,000 euros for the behaviour of their fans at the last group game at Milan. Around 100 Sparta supporters then tried to break down the barriers separating the opposing fans with 16 security guards injured in the ensuing melee. The game against Rostov is scheduled for February 16 with the return leg in Prague a week later.

Eighteen people killed in air accidents in 2016 19-01-2017 12:16 | Ruth Fraňková Eighteen people were killed in plane crashes in the Czech Republic last year, which is more than twice as many as in 2015. The number of sport plane and parachute accidents has significantly increased as well. Specialists investigated 77 airplane accidents last year, Josef Bejdák of the Air Accidents Investigation Institute said at a press conference on Thursday. He said one of the main factors behind the growing number of accidents was the increasing number of recreational pilots.

Up to nine million tourists visit Czech Republic in 2016 19-01-2017 12:03 | Ruth Fraňková The number of tourists visiting the Czech Republic has been on the increase in recent years, according to Czech Tourism agency. Between eight and nine million tourists visited the Czech Republic last year, which is around seven percent more than in 2015, Czech Tourism’s Monika Palatková said on Thursday at the Regiontour trade fair in Brno. She said the Czech Republic was regarded one of the safest countries in the world, adding to the country’s popularity as a tourist destination and which is likely to continue in the future.