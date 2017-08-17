A court in Hong Kong has sent a Czech man to prison for 27 years for drug smuggling, the news site iRadio.cz reported on Thursday. According to the website, the Czech will not appeal against the verdict, because it would slow down the extradition process. The man, who is 63, said at a court hearing in March that he was innocent and didn’t know about how the drugs came to be in his luggage.
