Czech household debt rose in the month of July to 1.5 trillion crowns, according to figures released by the Czech National Bank on Thursday.

The amount owed by Czech households to banks and financial institutions therefore rose by nine billion crowns in comparison with the previous month and by 113.6 billion crowns compared with the same period in 2016.

Company debt for the same period has increased as well, by around 10 billion to over one trillion crowns.