Czech hockey team beaten by Canada in contest for bronze

The Czech hockey team lost its bid for the bronze at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, suffering a 6:4 defeat at the hands of Canada.
Canada gained a 3:1 lead in the first period and although the Czechs attempted to rally towards the end of the game, shooting three goals in relatively quick succession, they failed to turn the game around. The Czechs have thus taken fourth place.
