Czech high school students call for constitution to be respected

Tens of thousands of high school students across the Czech Republic took part in meetings at midday on Thursday to call for the country’s leaders and institutions to respect the country’s constitution and democratic values.

The meetings have been called in the aftermath of newly elected president Miloš Zeman’s inauguration address attack on public service broadcaster Czech Television and journalists working for one media group.

Concern has also been stoked by decisions taken by the current government although it hasn’t won a confidence vote and the presence in parliament of the anti-immigrant and anti-EU Party for Direct Democracy.

After around half hour meetings, high school students signed a petition called for constitutional values and norms to be respected.