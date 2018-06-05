Czech head of state meets Social Democrat leader over Cabinet

Czech president Miloš Zeman received Social Democrat leader Jan Hamáček on Tuesday afternoon. The main subject of talks was set to be the creation of minority coalition Cabinet of the ANO and Social Democrat parties.

Social Democrat party members are currently voting whether to back such a minority coalition with the result due by June 14.

Zeman has opposed the Social Democrat’s intention to place its MEP Miroslav Poche as foreign minister in a new Cabinet with Hamáček so far refusing to give way. Zeman says Poche backed immigrants coming to the country and has been critical of Israel.

Hamáček said after the meeting that he had not put forward any alternative names as possible Social Democrat Cabinet ministers.