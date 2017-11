A 27-year-old Czech was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday by the regional court in Brno for defrauding individuals by posing as a betting agency and later as the firm's representative.

Damages have been estimated at 68 million crowns.

The defendant, Radek Strmiska, did not appear in court but is avoiding justice and being sought by the police. The court ruling is not final; Strmika's lawyer has already appealed.