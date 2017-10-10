Czech GPs threaten one-day closure over funding demands

The association of Czech GPs wants its members to close their surgeries on Wednesday next week in protest at what it regards as insufficient funding and excessive bureaucracy. The call was made by the head of the doctors’ organisation, Petr Šonka, at one of a number of demonstrations held around the country on Tuesday.

Mr. Šonka said his association’s members were prepared to close their doors to the public repeatedly if their demands were not met.

However, the Ministry of Health says there was no money available to boost funding for GPs next year. A representative said its priority was to support Czech hospitals in a bid to stop them losing staff.