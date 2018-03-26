Czech government to decide on possible expulsion of Russian diplomats

The Czech government is expected to decide on the possible expulsion of a number of Russian diplomats over the recent poisoning of a double agent in Great Britain.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who said at the EU summit in Brussels late last week that this was a likely step, is meeting with Foreign Minister Martin Stropnický and other members of the cabinet on Monday to discuss the issue.

According to CNN as many as twenty EU member states may announce their decision to expel Russian diplomats later today. Such a move has received strong backing from centre-right parties in Prague.