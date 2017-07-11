The Czech Republic is very likely to argue that other states’ conditions and inaction have prevented it from fulfilling compulsory EU quotas for accepting refugees, the Czech News Agency reported on Tuesday. The Prague government looks set to say the Italian and Greek governments made very little response to its offer to take in a small number of those countries’ refugees. The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland have until Thursday to submit explanations for their failure to take part in the EU’s refugee relocation programme. The three states could ultimately be fined by the EU for non-compliance with the system.