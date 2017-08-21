Czech government approves purchase of site of Roma camp at Lety

The Czech government has agreed to the purchase of a pig farm at the site where a camp for Roma was created during WWII. The conditions for the purchase of the farm at Lety, near Písek, was agreed with the private owner, the company AGPI, two weeks ago. A final go ahead came during the government meeting on Monday. The Czech Republic has frequently come under international fire for the presence of a pig farm at a camp where hundreds of Roma died from illness and the harsh conditions. Most of those who did not die at the Lety camp were later shipped to Nazi death camps with few surviving. The financial compensation for the farm owners has not been revealed.