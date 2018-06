Prague’s Mánes Bridge will be the site of weekend celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the Czech-German Fund For the Future.

Over that time the fund has supported more than 10,000 joint and cross-border projects that benefitted good-neighborly relations.

The celebrations on Mánes Bridge will include concerts, outdoor theatre performances, debates, events for children and there will be stalls with Czech and German cuisine.

Mánes Bridge will be closed to traffic as of Friday evening.