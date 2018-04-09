Czech foreign trade surplus drops

Daniela Lazarová
09-04-2018
The Czech foreign trade surplus dropped in February year-on-year by 2.9 billion to 18 billion crowns, according to the Czech Statistics Office.

Exports dropped by 1.2 percent year-on-year and imports were down 0.2 percent.

The fall is attributed primarily to a drop in car exports and electronics. The German economy has followed a similar trend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
