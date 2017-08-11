The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given a warning for visitors to several districts of the Danish capital, Copenhagen, to take special care after an escalation of gang violence there in recent weeks. The warning applies to the Norrebro, Bronshoj, Husum, and Tingbjerg districts. Copenghagen police introduced a stop and search regime in parts of the city in July with the area it applies to widened in August in response to the gang violence.