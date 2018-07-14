Czech Foreign ministry: Czech Republic will not agree with illegal migration

The Czech government cannot give its consent to illegal migration, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in reaction to the migration pact, drawn up by the United Nations on Friday. The ministry also pointed out that the pact is a non-binding agreement.

The pact, approved by all 193 member nations except the United States which quit the talks last year, aims to improve ways to handle the global flow of migrants. Formal adoption of the pact is set for December in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Hungarian media reported on Friday that the country's foreign minister may propose that Budapest pull out of the pact, because it could aid the flow of migrants to Europe.