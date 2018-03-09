Czech foreign minister pays homage to Jan Masaryk

Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnický paid homage Friday to former diplomat and minister Jan Masaryk to mark the 70th anniversary his death on March 10, 1948. Stropnický laid a wreath at the foreign ministry’s main building in Prague.

Masaryk, the son of the first Czechoslovak president Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, fell to his death from the palace a few weeks after the communist coup in which they took over power in post war Czechoslovakia. The suspicious circumstances of his death, described at the time as suicide, have never been fully cleared up.

Members of the public will be able to visit the commemorative bust of Jan Masaryk at the Černínský Palace ministry building on Friday and Saturday.