Czech foreign minister in Brussels for talks on Russia, Ukraine, Syria, Iran

Czech foreign minister Martin Stropnický is due Monday to take part in a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. The United Kingdom is expected to update its partners on the alleged use of Russian military nerve gas in an attack on a former spy in Salisbury.

Ministers are also expected to discuss what stepped up support the could give to Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with separatists in the east of the country supported by Moscow.

The latest developments in Syria should also be discussed. Korea and Iran also feature on the agenda for discussions.