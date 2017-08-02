Czech Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek responded to Wednesday’s verdict by describing it as a “huge personal disappointment” and expressing hope that the appeal to a higher court would re-examine the facts and overrule the earlier verdict. In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the head of Czech diplomacy would contact his Turkish counterpart in the coming days about the case. In the meantime, the ministry will give all its possible help, it said. Pending a likely appeal, the two Czechs, remain in custody.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt