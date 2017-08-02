Czech Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek responded to Wednesday’s verdict by describing it as a “huge personal disappointment” and expressing hope that the appeal to a higher court would re-examine the facts and overrule the earlier verdict. In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the head of Czech diplomacy would contact his Turkish counterpart in the coming days about the case. In the meantime, the ministry will give all its possible help, it said. Pending a likely appeal, the two Czechs, remain in custody.